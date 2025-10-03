Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

The government shutdown put WIC, the federal food program for pregnant women, new mothers, and infants, in flux of funds.

The FDA quietly approved another generic version of the abortion pill mifepristone.

The Church of England appointed the first ever female Archbishop of Canterbury in its 1,400 year history.

The Spanish government announced plans to enshrine reproductive freedom into its constitution.

A judge rejected an appeal by Sean “Diddy” Combs to overturn his criminal conviction on prostitution charges.

Peruvian police arrested the main suspect of a live streamed femicide of three young women in Argentina.

Hundreds of Nigerian women marched in Abuja to push for a bill that would add female-only seats to parliament.

…and that's it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.