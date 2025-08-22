Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

The Trump Administration released a rule calling for a removal of abortion coverage for veterans and their families.

The Administration will also end coverage of gender affirming care for federal workers under the government health care plan.

The leader of a “cult-like” Christian group in the UK was convicted of sexually abusing multiple women congregants.

A UN official warned that major cuts to humanitarian aid have left victims of sexual violence in conflict without lifesaving help.

Nicole Collier, a state representative in Texas, slept overnight locked in the state Capitol in protest of 24/7 monitoring of House Democrats who broke quorum over a redistricting vote.

