Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

The Supreme Court ruled to allow states to cut off Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood.

The Supreme Court also said schools must allow parents to opt their children out of reading LGBTQ books in elementary schools.

The Trump Administration said that California’s policy on trans athletes discriminates against girls.

Spain’s high court upheld a sexual assault conviction of a former soccer federation president for kissing a female player without consent.

The sex trafficking trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs came to a close this week, after seven weeks of hearings.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.