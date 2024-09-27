Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

The Taliban will be taken to the international court of justice by Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, and Germany over their discrimination against women.

Kamala Harris called for an end to the filibuster in order to codify abortion rights legislation in the Senate.

Harini Amarasuriya was appointed Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, making her the third woman to hold the post.

A federal judge ruled to allow over 8,000 Catholic employers to reject government regulations that protect employees seeking abortion and fertility care.

Republicans continue to fumble over abortion. Trump claimed women “will no longer be thinking of abortion” if he was elected, while a Republican Senate candidate in Ohio said that older women shouldn’t care about abortion because they are too old to have children.

Proposed legislation in South Australia would require people seeking abortion care later in pregnancy to give birth. The bill is not expected to pass.

A new report found that over 200 women in the US were charged with pregnancy related crimes in the year after Dobbs, the highest ever recorded since Roe was decided.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

