A new Texas abortion ban went into effect, allowing Texans to sue anyone suspected of providing access to abortion pills to people in the state.

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case on whether anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers in New Jersey violated free speech rights by misleading women.

Italy’s lower house of parliament unanimously passed a law criminalizing femicide, with a punishment of life in prison.

University of Alabama suspended two student magazines on women’s issues and Black culture because of the Trump Administration’s DEI guidance.

The Vatican ruled against women serving as deacons, however advised women be given other leadership roles in the church.

The US unveiled a new female crash test dummy in an effort to increase road safety for women, who face higher injury rates in car crashes than men.

A far right Australian senator was suspended for wearing a burqa in parliament in a stunt to push for a ban on burqas in public.

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.