Irish voters rejected two proposed amendments that would have removed sexist language about women and families from the constitution.

Denmark will conscript women into the military for the first time ever, in a move the prime minister announced as a means to advance gender equality.

A federal court upheld a Texas law requiring parental notification and consent for minors to obtain birth control from family planning clinics.

The VA announced that it will cover IVF treatment for qualifying veterans who are single or in same-sex marriages.

Kamala Harris made a historic visit to an abortion clinic in Minnesota this week - the first ever for a sitting president or vice president.

A study out of Canada found that teen pregnancy leads to an increased risk of their earlier death in adulthood.

Popstar Olivia Rodrigo handed out emergency contraceptives and information about abortion care at her concert in Missouri, where abortion is banded.

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity. She lives in New York City where she works for the Center for Reproductive Rights and teaches yoga.