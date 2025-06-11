Turning Points
Wondering if this is the moment we'll look back on and say: "That's when everything changed."
Sometimes, authoritarians rise to power slowly, encroaching on one right and then the next, steadily acclimating a population to levels of control they had once believed they would never accept. In other instances, the authoritarian seizes power quickly, and total control is asserted immediately. With Donald Trump, it’s…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Jill Filipovic to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.