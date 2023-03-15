Since Roe v. Wade was overturned in June, the American anti-abortion movement has been radically and newly empowered. They’re passing the most aggressive anti-abortion laws they can, as quickly as they can. They’re getting rid of long-respected exceptions for rape, incest, fetal anomaly, and even the pregnant woman’s life. They’re threatening women with jail; they’re arresting women who self-manage their own abortion; they’re encouraging abusive men to exact control over their former partners by allowing those men to sue anyone who helps their pregnant partners leave them.

But they aren’t making up this new strategy out of nowhere. This is all long-planned. And much of it has already been tested out in nations where abortion is outlawed.

Poland is one of those countries.