Hi readers,

I wanted to let you all know that you can watch the incredible documentary Zurawski v. Texas right now (until 8pm Pacific on Sunday) for free: Just click this link. The film follows three women who suffered enormously because of Texas’s abortion ban — Amanda Zurawski, who almost died and lost her fertility after a miscarriage; Samantha Casiano, who was forced to carry a doomed pregnancy to term, and who birthed a daughter she watched die; and Austin Dennard, a physician whose own wanted pregnancy went terribly wrong — as well as their powerhouse lawyer, Molly Duane from the Center for Reproductive Rights, as they take on the state and challenge its cruel abortion ban.

You may have read about these women’s before. You may have seen Amanda speak at the DNC. If you’re reading this newsletter, you have probably heard about Texas’s ban. But I promise: You have not seen this story.

This documentary is a gut punch. It’s among the most powerful films I have seen. And I will be thinking about it for a very long time.

You can join the virtual watch party here. And you can also tune in for a panel discussion on Sunday night at 7pm Eastern with the women in the film and the filmmaker,s moderated by yours truly.

Hope you give it a watch — and that you share with friends and family.

Also: VOTE. Our lives depend on it.

xx Jill

