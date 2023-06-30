I started to write a post about today’s Supreme Court decision expanding “religious freedom” rights to discriminate even further against LGBTQ people, but quickly realized that smarter people have already written better pieces, so decided instead to send on some of that: The best reading from other people about the series of disastrous decisions the Court has issued in the last 48 hours. Lots to worry about here, and lots of nuances to understand.

There will certainly be more to say in the coming days and weeks, but for now: This is a radical Supreme Court, unlike any other in my lifetime, and it is determined to remake America according to conservative ideals that are far outside the mainstream view, the Court’s own precedent, and even the norms of American history. This is not a restoration; it’s a takeover by a reactionary institution rife with corruption.

More about all of this incoming. If you’re in the US, I hope you enjoy the long weekend.

xx Jill