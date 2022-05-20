Less than a decade ago, I would have told you that feminism was ascendant. I’ve been writing about women’s rights in some capacity for almost 20 years, and in the early-to-mid-2010s, seemingly overnight, feminism went from marginal to mainstream. Feminist writers who had been relegated to feminist-focused blogs were popping up on the pages of the New York Times, the Washington Post, and the New Yorker — not to mention writing about politics in Vanity Fair, Vogue, Cosmopolitan, and just about every major American newspaper and magazine. Women were breaking into worlds long dominated by men, from electoral politics to tech. There was still a long way to go. But as Barack Obama wound down his second term, I was feeling optimistic enough to write a whole book on where the feminist movement should go next — how to move forward, what to shoot for. That felt like the natural next progression; things felt solid enough to start pressing on, asking for more.

That book came out in 2016 (whoops). Now, six years after Trump’s election, feminists are back on our heels, hoping to defend the tiniest scraps not of what we fought for, but what our mothers and grandmothers did more than fifty years ago.

We’re fighting for abortion rights, yes. But we’re also watching the gains of the #MeToo movement get swiftly walked back, as a high-profile celebrity trial turns into a carnival of misogyny. We’ve seen the legitimate critiques of #girlboss feminism devolve into an ambient hostility to and skepticism of any form of female ambition or success. And when a pandemic pushed so many women to the breaking point and out of the workforce, we saw those put in office by women offer… nothing.

It’s difficult to overstate just how thoroughly misogyny has re-infiltrated nearly every aspect of American life and American politics — including progressive communities and left politics.