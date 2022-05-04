If you’re in Texas, on Day One of a post-Roe America, you cannot get an abortion even if you’re raped. You cannot get an abortion if it threatens your health. You cannot get an abortion if you’re the victim of incest. You cannot get an abortion if you’re an 11-year-old girl who has been raped by her grandfather. (This isn’t a random made-up scenario; it’s the story of a little girl in Bolivia, who was a target of the anti-abortion movement and the Catholic Church). You cannot get an abortion if being forced to have a baby will drive you to suicide. You cannot get an abortion if your fetus has genetic abnormalities incompatible with life, or the kind of medical problems that will guarantee your child’s life will be brief and horrifically painful. You can only get an abortion if a pregnancy will kill you or poses “a serious risk of substantial impairment of a major bodily function.” If pregnancy poses a risk to a regular bodily function, I guess you’re out of luck. Performing an abortion in Texas is a first-degree felony, punishable by a sentence as harsh as life in prison. Oh and Texas defines abortion in such a way that, according to the same anti-abortion groups behind the law, it could cover IUDs and many other forms of contraception.