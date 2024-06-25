Two years ago this week, the Supreme Court issued its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, overturning Roe v. Wade and ending the era of legal abortion in the United States. Over the past two years, Republican-dominated legislatures have banned abortion in more than a dozen US states. A promised “culture of life” in which mothers and babies are supported has not materialized. Instead, more babies are dying in anti-abortion states. Pregnant women are bleeding out in hospital rooms, in their cars, on their bathroom floors. Couples hoping to use fertility treatments to have children are seeing their family-building hopes dashed.

A “pro-life” nation has turned out to be one that is authoritarian, dangerous, and too often deadly. On this dark anniversary, I thought it would be useful to do a specific accounting of what, exactly, the anti-abortion movement has wrought with its many wins.