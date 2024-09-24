Welcome to “What Trump Means For,” a multi-part series I’ll be publishing over the next several weeks as the 2024 election creeps closer. I’ll break down what Donald Trump and his current and probable future teams have said about how they will govern and exactly what they will do while in office. If Trump wins, he may not accomplish everything he pledges to do. But he will no doubt do a lot — and it’s worth taking seriously what he says and plans.

For all of the Republican talk about free speech, a Trump / Vance administration poses some of the most acute threats to fee speech and expression of any candidates in modern history. What they, their teams, and those who have their ears hope to do: