What's Left of the GOP?
The party is paranoid and misogynist, obsessed with trans kids and drag queens, busy banning books and blocking pro-choice websites, and led by conspiracy theorists and accused sexual assailants.
It would be embarrassing if it weren’t so dangerous: Today’s Republican Party has come almost entirely undone, obsessed with fringe culture war issues, embarking on wildly unpopular campaigns against free expression and human rights, and so devoid of any moral center that its leaders and most visible members are accused sexual assailants and unhinged conspiracy theorists.