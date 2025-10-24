Jill Filipovic

Jill Filipovic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Philip Cardella's avatar
Philip Cardella
8h

Something that strikes me about the AI video I'm not seeing much talk about is that King Trump dropped shit from a fighter/bomber, one that the military uses a LOT in modern 'actions'. To me, implied with the dropping of shit is the *magnanimity* of NOT dropping lethal bombs. It says to me, I could kill you, but I, your king, have chosen to humiliate you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Steve Florman's avatar
Steve Florman
7h

I think it was PJ O'Rourke, in the run-up to the 2016 election, who said essentially what you've said here: that Trump is the first president who hasn't cared about the country one whit, whose only interest is Donald Trump. Even Nixon, Harding, Andrew Johnson, for as bad as they were, understood something about the office and the nation that has escaped Trump - something he never understood even pre-dementia.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jill Filipovic
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture