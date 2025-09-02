For the past several days, many on the left have been asking: Where is the president?

Trump hasn’t made a public appearance in several days, although photographers have caught brief glimpses of him. He published a photo of himself golfing, but it was one taken a week ago — an odd choice, and one that suggests something is going on. His account has posted dozens of times on TruthSocial, but some of his posts don’t really sound like him. Now there is rampant speculation that the president is sick or even dead, with #WhereIsTrump trending on Twitter. What’s going on?

Spoiler: I do not think the president is dead. He is scheduled to make an Oval Office appearance at 2pm today. However, this kind of disappearing act is cause for concern. The president is accountable to the American people. This administration has been among the least transparent in modern history. And the press seems to have decided that Trump’s physical and cognitive health aren’t of significant concern, or perhaps that those are old stories no one cares about anymore.

It’s a failure all around. And indicative of all the ways in which this president has repeatedly hidden the truth, intimidated journalists, gutted public trust, and created a culture of impunity in the Republican Party.