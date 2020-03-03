Who Should You Vote For on Super Tuesday?

What do you mean I’m disenfranchised?

It’s Super Tuesday, GO VOTE!

I am sadly not in a state that ever matters in the primaries, but if you are in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, or Virginia, or if you’re a registered Democrat Abroad, please, for the love of God, GO VOTE.

Vote for who you want to be president.

Vote for who you love.

Vote for who inspires you.

Vote for who excites you.

Vote for the person who you think would do the best job.

Vote for the person you agree with.

Vote.

This primary isn’t over yet, and what happens today will be determinative.

Vote.

Here’s the case for Elizabeth Warren (here’s another).

Here’s the case for Bernie Sanders (here’s another).

Here’s the case for Joe Biden (here’s another).

I will be extremely honest and say that this physically pains me, but in the interest of fairness, here is the case for Michael Bloomberg (here’s another).

Tulsi Gabbard, my darlings, is a bridge too far (plus no one serious has made any sort of case for her so).

Go vote. Remember all who struggled and gave their lives for this phenomenal privilege. It matters.

xx Jill