Hi readers,

I wanted to let you know about a fun lil event I’ll be doing next week in New York: A live debate at the Comedy Cellar’s Village Underground, hosted by Open to Debate, on the question of whether Millennials will be left behind (my answer: Yes).

It’s on Wednesday June 7th from 5:30-7:30pm, and you can buy tickets here.

I hope to see some of you there!

xx Jill

Share Jill Filipovic