Much has already been written about the death of OJ Simpson, the football star who was acquitted of murdering his ex wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. It is very clear that Simpson did indeed murder Brown and Goldman, and he was later found liable for the killings in a civil suit brought by their families. Unlike in the 1990s, when the OJ Simpson murder trial roiled the country and divided the public, today there seems to be a fairly broad consensus that the “trial of the century” was the start of a wholly intellectually- and morally-bankrupting industry of reality TV, and an ugly racial inflection point that laid bare the deep bigotries in the American criminal justice system and left unpunished the brutal murder of a badly-abused woman and her innocent friend.

Would things be any different if the crime happened today?