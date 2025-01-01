Welcome to Writing Practice. The idea is simple: I send out a prompt, often with links to related published pieces to help fuel creativity. Then you write. (Confused? More about Writing Practice can be found here). Free subscribers get the Sunday Writing Practice emails; paid subscribers get all of them.

Write as much or as little as you like. I would recommend not over-thinking this, and just using it as an opportunity to jot down some words. I would also recommend just writing through – don’t try to make it perfect (that’s for later).

Some of these prompts may resonate, and you’ll find yourself writing paragraph after paragraph. Others will fall flat, and you’ll roll your eyes, or come up empty and feel frustrated. This, too, is part of having a regular writing practice. On those days of frustration or blockage, try to write something down anyway – even just one sentence, even just one word. And then take heart in the reality that, if we are lucky, there is always tomorrow.

WRITING PRACTICE DAY ONE

Respond to any or all of the following questions.

Why are you here, reading this?

Where are you at this moment? Why did you want to participate in Writing Practice?

What do you want to expand or establish in your creative practice?

When you think about writing, what feels exciting to write about? What feels scary? What feels too soft or vulnerable to touch?

What do you think would happen if you allowed yourself to be the kind of creative person you want to be?

Here is a great piece to read today.

