Welcome to Writing Practice. The idea is simple: I send out a prompt, often with links to related published pieces to help fuel creativity. Then you write.

Write as much or as little as you like. I would recommend not over-thinking this, and just using it as an opportunity to jot down some words. I would also recommend just writing through – don’t try to make it perfect (that’s for later).

Some of these prompts may resonate, and you’ll find yourself writing paragraph after paragraph. Others will fall flat, and you’ll roll your eyes, or come up empty and feel frustrated. This, too, is part of having a regular writing practice. On those days of frustration or blockage, try to write something down anyway – even just one sentence, even just one word. And then take heart in the reality that, if we are lucky, there is always tomorrow.

WRITING PRACTICE DAY TWO

Think of something – an item, an object, a food, a smell – that is meaningful to you and holds or represents part of your identity. Through the story of that thing, tell the reader about you. [Looking for some creative inspiration? Here’s a great piece to read, and here is another].

xx Jill

Donate Subscriptions