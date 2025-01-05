Welcome to Writing Practice. The idea is simple: I send out a prompt, often with links to related published pieces to help fuel creativity. Then you write. (Confused? More about Writing Practice can be found here). Free subscribers get the Sunday Writing Practice emails; paid subscribers get all of them.

Write as much or as little as you like. I would recommend not over-thinking this, and just using it as an opportunity to jot down some words. I would also recommend just writing through – don’t try to make it perfect (that’s for later).

Some of these prompts may resonate, and you’ll find yourself writing paragraph after paragraph. Others will fall flat, and you’ll roll your eyes, or come up empty and feel frustrated. This, too, is part of having a regular writing practice. On those days of frustration or blockage, try to write something down anyway – even just one sentence, even just one word. And then take heart in the reality that, if we are lucky, there is always tomorrow.

WRITING PRACTICE DAY FIVE

Congratulations! You got through the first four days of Writing Practice. Or maybe you didn’t, but you’re joining now — that’s perfect.

Over the the first four days, we considered why we write, why we’re doing this little project, and how we might accomplish it. This week, we will reflect more on the self: Our histories, our desires, our impulses, our place in the world. The week’s first prompt is below.

Think of a beloved or well-loved piece of clothing. Open your piece by describing it, using as much detail and original, descriptive, tactile language as possible. Then expand out: What did the piece of clothing mean? What does your affection for it tell us about you? Try to illustrate this with revealing anecdotes, rather than simply telling the reader the answer.

