Welcome to Writing Practice. The idea is simple: I send out a prompt, often with links to related published pieces to help fuel creativity. Then you write.

Write as much or as little as you like. I would recommend not over-thinking this, and just using it as an opportunity to jot down some words. I would also recommend just writing through – don’t try to make it perfect (that’s for later).

Some of these prompts may resonate, and you’ll find yourself writing paragraph after paragraph. Others will fall flat, and you’ll roll your eyes, or come up empty and feel frustrated. This, too, is part of having a regular writing practice. On those days of frustration or blockage, try to write something down anyway – even just one sentence, even just one word. And then take heart in the reality that, if we are lucky, there is always tomorrow.

WRITING PRACTICE DAY 16

Scan the front page of a newspaper or news website. Find a story that you have a strong emotional reaction to – something that makes you angry, or sad, or thrilled. Write an opinion essay related to the story. Come up with a clear, one-sentence opinion (“Congress should pass the Afghan Adjustment Act” / “the Biden Administration must protect access to abortion pills” / “US military spending is too high” / etc). From there, flesh out an opinion essay, with a clear central argument and compelling supporting ones.

