Welcome to Writing Practice. The idea is simple: I send out a prompt, often with links to related published pieces to help fuel creativity. Then you write. (Confused? More about Writing Practice can be found here). Free subscribers get the Sunday Writing Practice emails; paid subscribers get all of them.

Write as much or as little as you like. I would recommend not over-thinking this, and just using it as an opportunity to jot down some words. I would also recommend just writing through – don’t try to make it perfect (that’s for later).

Some of these prompts may resonate, and you’ll find yourself writing paragraph after paragraph. Others will fall flat, and you’ll roll your eyes, or come up empty and feel frustrated. This, too, is part of having a regular writing practice. On those days of frustration or blockage, try to write something down anyway – even just one sentence, even just one word. And then take heart in the reality that, if we are lucky, there is always tomorrow.

Share

WRITING PRACTICE DAY TWENTY

Write a short profile of a friend or acquaintance. Write it using a series of strung-together anecdotes, and lots of color (sensory descriptions). Consider the emotional tenor of the piece. Is it funny? Wry? Admiring? Critical? What about yourself the writer do you choose to reveal in writing about someone else?

Here’s a great piece to read today, and here’s another.