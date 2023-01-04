The FDA has amended one of its rules on abortion pills to allow prescriptions for them to be filled at the pharmacy, the way you’d get just about any other drug. Before today, mifepristone, the first pill of the typical two-pill combo in the US, could only be dispensed by providers or a small number of mail-order pharmacies. Now, a woman can get a prescription for abortion pills from her doctor, and go fill it at her local CVS.

That is, if abortion is legal in her state, and if the pharmacy and the pharmacist comply.

And that’s a big if.