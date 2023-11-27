Last week, the story of Sam Altman leaving OpenAI dominated the US headlines, in part because it was just all so dramatic: A young genius who checks all the Silicon Valley boxes (white guy / prepper / dropped out of Stanford / extremely confident he is changing the world for the better) who is also widely recognized as the most important person in AI was unceremoniously pushed out of the AI company he ran, leading to a staff revolt against the board that pushed him out, a soft landing at Microsoft, and then, within days, reinstatement into his old position and a quick reshuffling of the board in which all the women were removed and replaced with men, including Larry “men are better at math than women” Summers. Spicy!

But news outlets really did us all a disservice by initially framing this as a Success-style power struggle rather than what it really is: A battle for the future of humanity. And not just for our jobs, but for our very basic ability to survive as a species.

That framing, I realize, sounds even more dramatic than the initial story. But consider a few things: