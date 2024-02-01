Hello readers! Today I’m experimenting with a few monthly feature: Open Letters from you to me.

It will work like this: On the first of the month, I’ll open up a comment section for you to ask or offer just about whatever you like. Do you have a question about politics or feminism or anything else? Something you’d like to see in this newsletter? An article you read or something you wrote that you want to share? Something you tried recently that you’d recommend? A topic you’d like to discuss? Feedback for the newsletter? Questions for other commenters / subscribers? Something you’d just itching to chat about with other smart people? Put it in the comments. And feel free to respond to others’ comments as well. Think of this like some combination of letters to the editor, blog Open Threads, and Reddit’s Ask Me Anything.

The only rule is: Don’t be a jerk, to me or to anyone else in this community (and if you are a jerk, I will delete your comment).

If there are enough questions / discussion topics, I’ll do a separate post addressing some of them. But let’s see how it goes! And if it goes well, we’ll make this a monthly thing.

Leave your comments / questions / discussion topics below.

xx Jill

Leave a comment