Happy (almost end-of) Monday! Some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter this week.

From around the web:

Young Chinese women are defying the Communist Party by Leta Hong Fincher in the New York Times.

Women in revolt achieved so much. Why are decades of progress now being reversed? by Sonia Sodha in the Guardian.

The plight of the eldest daughter, by Sarah Sloat in the Atlantic.

What happens to a school shooter’s sister? by Jennifer Gonnerman in the New Yorker.

How many abortions did the post-Roe bans prevent? by Margot Sanger-Katz and Claire Cain Miller in the New York Times.

We did an experiment to see how much abortion and democracy matter to voters by Nate Cohn in the New York Times.

US women now live six years longer than men. American life expectancy is still dire by Arwa Mahdawi in the Guardian.

Female Rangers ‘Don’t Go All Alpha Like the Men’ to Protect a Forest by Muktita Suhartono in the New York Times.

Raped during Ethiopia’s war, survivors now rejected by their families by Katharine Houreld in the Washington Post.

Ohio is a test case for democracy, by Jessica Valenti in Abortion, Every Day.

From here and there:

Don't Flirt With Fundamentalists: Donald Trump, Mike Johnson, Hamas, and the good reasons to always fear religious fanatics.

This Moment is a Test of Our Principles: Penalizing pro-Palestinian speakers and groups reveals the limits of "consequence culture."

Giving Thanks For the People You Didn't Choose: Gathering in person is good for you -- even when other people are difficult.

You Should Be Terrified of What's Happening With AI: The Sam Altman OpenAI story is being covered as a Succession-style drama. It's actually about the future of humanity.

The drama around Sam Altman is an urgent warning (Jill for CNN)

And a bonus cat photo, because why not? Say hi to Pete and Anchovy.

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar