Photo by Mari Potter on Unsplash

Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads! Here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere these past few weeks.

From around the web:

The Democratic Party Is Literally Dying by Jeet Heer in the Nation

Georgia Republicans Are Playing Dumb About Adriana Smith. Don’t Believe Them. by Mary Ziegler in Slate

Where Does a Man End and a Woman Begin? by Soraya Chemaly in Unmanned (Substack)

How to Hide a Constitutional Crisis by Leah Litman and Daniel Deacon in The Atlantic

Chicago Police Dismissed a Recruit’s Claims That a Colleague Sexually Assaulted Her. Then He was Accused Again and Again. by María Inés Zamudio and Dana Brozost-Kelleher in ProPublica

The Dark, Nihilistic Philosophy Behind the IVF Clinic Bombing by Indigo Olivier in the New Republic

From here and there:

The Cruel, Trashy Theatrics of Donald Trump’s America (The Daily Beast)

The Problem With Old Politicians Goes Way Beyond Biden (Slate)

The dark reality behind Trump’s embrace of white South Africans (The New Statesman)

Don't Tolerate the Intolerable

What Is a Woman?

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar