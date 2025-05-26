Photo by Mari Potter on Unsplash
Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads! Here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere these past few weeks.
Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
From around the web:
The Democratic Party Is Literally Dying by Jeet Heer in the Nation
Georgia Republicans Are Playing Dumb About Adriana Smith. Don’t Believe Them. by Mary Ziegler in Slate
Where Does a Man End and a Woman Begin? by Soraya Chemaly in Unmanned (Substack)
How to Hide a Constitutional Crisis by Leah Litman and Daniel Deacon in The Atlantic
Chicago Police Dismissed a Recruit’s Claims That a Colleague Sexually Assaulted Her. Then He was Accused Again and Again. by María Inés Zamudio and Dana Brozost-Kelleher in ProPublica
The Dark, Nihilistic Philosophy Behind the IVF Clinic Bombing by Indigo Olivier in the New Republic
From here and there:
The Cruel, Trashy Theatrics of Donald Trump’s America (The Daily Beast)
The Problem With Old Politicians Goes Way Beyond Biden (Slate)
The dark reality behind Trump’s embrace of white South Africans (The New Statesman)
Don't Tolerate the Intolerable
Happy reading!
xx Jill + Tamar
Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.