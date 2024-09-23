Photo by Clay Banks on Unsplash

Happy Monday! Here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere this week.

From around the web:

American democracy is in peril. And racism will be the sledgehammer that destroys it by Kimberlé W. Crenshaw in the Guardian

The Collapse of Self-Worth in the Digital Age by Thea Lim in the Walrus

The New Era of Deadly Back-Alley Abortions Is Here by Pema Levy in Mother Jones

Recognising domestic violence as a cause of death: One mother’s long fight by Scarlet Hannington in Al Jazeera

The End of Adoptions from China by Barbara Demick in the New Yorker

Sean Combs’s Arrest Has the Music World Asking: Is Our #MeToo Here? by Ben Sisario in the New York Times

From here and there:

What Trump Means For: Immigration

Egalitarian Relationships, Equal Parenting (book excerpt)

What Trump Means For: LGBT Rights

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar