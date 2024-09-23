Monday Reads
From around the web:
American democracy is in peril. And racism will be the sledgehammer that destroys it by Kimberlé W. Crenshaw in the Guardian
The Collapse of Self-Worth in the Digital Age by Thea Lim in the Walrus
The New Era of Deadly Back-Alley Abortions Is Here by Pema Levy in Mother Jones
Recognising domestic violence as a cause of death: One mother’s long fight by Scarlet Hannington in Al Jazeera
The End of Adoptions from China by Barbara Demick in the New Yorker
Sean Combs’s Arrest Has the Music World Asking: Is Our #MeToo Here? by Ben Sisario in the New York Times
From here and there:
What Trump Means For: Immigration
Egalitarian Relationships, Equal Parenting (book excerpt)
What Trump Means For: LGBT Rights
