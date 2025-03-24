Photo by Bree Anne on Unsplash
Happy Monday and welcome Monday Reads! Here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere these past few weeks.
From around the web:
I’m the Canadian who was detained by Ice for two weeks. It felt like I had been kidnapped by Jasmine Mooney in the Guardian
Why Maids Keep Dying in Saudi Arabia by Abdi Latif Dahir and Justin Scheck in the New York Times
Time for a Progressive Rethink by Jeff Faux in the Nation
Violence deconstructed: Under abortion bans, the state is the abuser by Kylie Cheung in Prism
She Wanted to Protest the War in Gaza. Now She’s in Prison Indefinitely. by Georgia Gee in Slate
With Trump's crackdown on DEI, some women fear a path to good-paying jobs will close by Andrea Hsu in NPR
From here and there:
The Problem With Gavin Newsom (Slate)
The purge of American liberty (The New Statesman)
Texas Midwife Charged with Performing an Abortion
Happy reading!
xx Jill + Tamar
Oh, we all know what illegal DEI is. It is any firm that dares to consider that a woman or minority might be capable of doing a job, much less MORE capable than the white males in the applicant pool. In terms of the military, it is simply recognizing that women and minorities EXIST.