‘Commuting Is Bad’—Particularly for Women by Stephanie H. Murray in the Atlantic

Trump Officials Celebrated With Cake After Slashing Aid. Then People Died of Cholera by Anna Maria Barry-Jester and Brett Murphy in ProPublica

How America Turned on Starbucks by Steffi Cao in Slate

Household labor inequality is a political issue, not a personal one by Zawn Villines in Liberating Motherhood (Substack)

Rob Reiner, Bari Weiss, and the Shifting Politics of Hollywood by Joan Walsh in the Nation

Susie Wiles, JD Vance, and the “Junkyard Dogs”: The White House Chief of Staff on Trump’s Second Term by Chris Whipple in Vanity Fair

Conservatives Somehow Found a Way to Make This Week’s Tragedies All About Them (Slate)

All I Want for Christmas

A Working Mother’s Wish List

The Angry Young Man Problem

