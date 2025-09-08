Photo by Filip Mishevski on Unsplash

How JPMorgan Enabled the Crimes of Jeffrey Epstein by David Enrich, Matthew Goldstein and Jessica Silver-Greenberg in the New York Times Magazine

It’s Time for the MAHA Moms to Turn on RFK Jr. Too by Kate Arnoff in the New Republic

Want an IUD, but You’re Afraid of the Pain? Try an Abortion Provider. by Sarah Boden in Slate

The protective visas that may never come by Mel Leonor Barclay in the 19th

Sisterhood Could Be Powerful by Joan Walsh in the Nation’

The Job Market Is Hell by Annie Lowrey in the Atlantic

Trump’s Reaction to the Epstein Victims’ Rally Is Quite Telling (Slate)

Donald Trump is creating a personal paramilitary force (The New Statesman)

The War on Children

Where is Donald Trump?

