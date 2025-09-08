Photo by Filip Mishevski on Unsplash
Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads! Here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere these past few weeks.
From around the web:
How JPMorgan Enabled the Crimes of Jeffrey Epstein by David Enrich, Matthew Goldstein and Jessica Silver-Greenberg in the New York Times Magazine
It’s Time for the MAHA Moms to Turn on RFK Jr. Too by Kate Arnoff in the New Republic
Want an IUD, but You’re Afraid of the Pain? Try an Abortion Provider. by Sarah Boden in Slate
The protective visas that may never come by Mel Leonor Barclay in the 19th
Sisterhood Could Be Powerful by Joan Walsh in the Nation’
The Job Market Is Hell by Annie Lowrey in the Atlantic
From here and there:
Trump’s Reaction to the Epstein Victims’ Rally Is Quite Telling (Slate)
Donald Trump is creating a personal paramilitary force (The New Statesman)
