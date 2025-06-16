Photo by Lucrezia Carnelos on Unsplash

As Antiabortion Violence Surges, Republicans Vote to Strip Federal Protections for Providers by Ava Slocum and Kathy Spillar in Ms. Magazine

On two coasts, a show of force — and a test of ours by Errin Haines in the 19th News

“They’re Taking Shirly”: An Army Sergeant Thought His Family Was Safe. Then ICE Deported His Wife. by Sonner Kehrt in Mother Jones

Doctors Report the First Pregnancy Using a New AI Procedure by Alice Park in TIME Magazine

The Army Was the Only Life She Knew. Trump’s Trans Ban Cast Her Out. by Greg Jaffe in the New York Times

From here and there:

Turning Points

