Photo by Tanya Barrow on Unsplash
Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads! Here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere these past few weeks.
Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
From around the web:
Men Are in Crisis. It's Not Because of Feminism. by Jo in Feminism for All (Substack)
Inside the Private Equity Scam—and the Livelihoods It Has Destroyed by Molly Osberg in the New Republic
What no one wants to say about the Coldplay cheating scandal. by Clare Stephens in NQR (Substack)
Notes on Bed Rest by Anna Russell in the New Yorker
The Administration Wants Military Women to Know Their Place by Tom Nichols
“We Make All the Work Possible”: Home Care Workers Speak Out About Coming Medicaid Cuts by Joan Walsh in the Nation
The World Cannot Stand By With Gaza on the Brink of Famine by José Andrés in the New York Times
From here and there:
Happy reading!
xx Jill + Tamar
Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.