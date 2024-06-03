Monday Reads
A few great pieces to get your week started right.
Photo by Tom Hermans on Unsplash
Happy Monday! Here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere this week.
From around the web:
The Untold Story of the Network That Took Down Roe v. Wade by Elizabeth Dias and Lisa Lerer in the New York Times
Three generations share their experiences of menstruation by Jane Labous in Al Jazeera
For abortion access post-Roe, it matters who owns the internet by Hannah Steinhauer in Hot Feminism: Letters from South Carolina (Substack)
Off Leash: Inside the Secret, Global, Far-Right Group Chat by Ken Silverstein in the New Republic
Are We Doomed? Here’s How to Think About It by Rivka Galchen in the New Yorker
How Mexico, bastion of machismo, got a female president before the U.S. by Mary Beth Sheridan and Lorena Rios
Texas Rules Against Women. Again. by Jessica Valenti in Abortion, Every Day (Substack)
Trump Stumped by Juliette Kayyem in the Atlantic
From here and there:
Why Ivanka and Melania Trump’s Strategic Silence Says It All (The Daily Beast)
How Melania Got Sucked Into Trump’s “Blame the Wife” Defense (Slate)
Donald Trump, guilty but not out (The New Statesman)
It’s hard to applaud billionaires – but these few deserve recognition (CNN)
The Horrible Abuse Allegations Against Diddy Reveal the Legacy—and Limits—of #MeToo (Slate)
Israel Could Win This War, and It Will Still Lose
Happy reading!
xx Jill + Tamar
