Monday Reads
A few great pieces to get your week started right.
Photo by Jonathan Singer on Unsplash
Happy Monday! Here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere this week.
From around the web:
‘It’s needless death’: Ugandan activists decry restrictive abortion laws by Sophie Neiman in Al Jazeera
Warren Hern, America’s Abortion Doctor by Jia Tolentino in the Atlantic
Pride and Prejudice in JD Vance Country by Arlie Russell Hochschild in Mother Jones
Will Big Tech be held accountable when it comes to violence against women? by Jasmine Mithani in the 19th
I would have bled out in the parking lot by Bess Kalb in the Grudge Report (Substack)
Has Social Media Fuelled a Teen Suicide Crisis? by Andrew Solomon in the New Yorker
How the Taliban’s new ‘vice and virtue’ law erases women by justifying violence against them by Dyan Mazurana and Sima Samar in the Conversation
From here and there:
Why JD Vance is toxic to ordinary Americans (The New Statesman)
What Trump Means For: The Economy
What Does the "Pro-Life" Movement Care About?
What Trump Means For: Free Speech
Happy reading!
xx Jill + Tamar
