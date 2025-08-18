Photo by Ninthgrid on Unsplash

Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads! Here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere these past few weeks.

From around the web:

Trump’s DC takeover is a move of staggering hypocrisy by Rebecca Solnit in the Guardian

"Divine Feminine" Advice on TikTok Is Just Part of the Alt-Right Pipeline by Sithara Ranasinghe in Teen Vogue

Pam Bondi’s Power Play by Ruth Marcus in the New Yorker

Why MAGA calls Trump “Daddy” by Amanda Marcotte in Salon

A Right-Wing Influencer Tried to Be a Tradwife. It Almost Broke Her. by Michelle Goldberg in the New York Times

Cash Payments Were Never Meant to Be a Cure-All for Poor Americans by Monica Potts in the New Republic

From here and there:

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar