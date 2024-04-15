Photo by Sara Cohenn on Unsplash

Happy Monday! Here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere this week.

From around the web:

O.J. Simpson’s trial forced us to talk about domestic violence. We’re not done yet. by Nadra Nittle and Candice Norwood in the 19th

Nigeria’s Chibok girls kidnapping: 10 years later, a struggle to move on by Shola Lawal and Sani Adamu in Al Jazeera

Women’s College Basketball Is a Worthy Investment by Jemele Hill in the Atlantic

How Donald Trump Gets Special Treatment in the Legal System by James Romoser in Politico

I Got Mailers Promoting Toddler Milk for My Children. I Went on to Investigate International Formula Marketing. by Heather Vogell in ProPublica

A Gazan Mother’s Harrowing Journey to Give Birth by Sophie Murguia in Mother Jones

The Arizona Tipping Point by Jessica Valenti in Abortion, Every Day (Substack)

From here and there:

The GOP problem with student loan relief (CNN)

Trump Media’s billion-dollar valuation makes no sense (CNN)

Would the OJ Simpson Trial Be Different Today?

Trump Says He Will Leave Abortion to the States

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar