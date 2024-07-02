Photo by Sebastian Le Derout on Unsplash

Don’t pin the birth rate problem on the birth givers by Monica Hesse in the Washington Post

Trump’s Fetish about Abortion at Term by Dr. Jen Gunter in the Vajenda (Substack)

The Algorithm of the Mind by Alicia Kennedy in From the Desk of Alicia Kennedy (Substack)

Why Is It So Hard to Get a Basic Question Answered About My IUD? by Mia Armstrong-López

A year ago, she drank battery acid to escape life under the Taliban. Today, she has a message for other Afghan girls by Hilary Whiteman, Anna Coren, Abdul Basir Bina and Javed Iqbal in CNN

Jill Biden Must Step Up Now to Help Oust Her Husband (Daily Beast)

Biden’s Most Important Misstep Was One of Substance (Slate)

Face It, the Way Biden and Trump Look Matters to Voters (Daily Beast)

Evangelical Christians’ Trumpian pact (The New Statesman)

What Has Happened Two Years After Dobbs?

This is Not a Victory for Abortion Rights

