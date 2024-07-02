Photo by Sebastian Le Derout on Unsplash
Don’t pin the birth rate problem on the birth givers by Monica Hesse in the Washington Post
Trump’s Fetish about Abortion at Term by Dr. Jen Gunter in the Vajenda (Substack)
The Algorithm of the Mind by Alicia Kennedy in From the Desk of Alicia Kennedy (Substack)
Why Is It So Hard to Get a Basic Question Answered About My IUD? by Mia Armstrong-López
A year ago, she drank battery acid to escape life under the Taliban. Today, she has a message for other Afghan girls by Hilary Whiteman, Anna Coren, Abdul Basir Bina and Javed Iqbal in CNN
Jill Biden Must Step Up Now to Help Oust Her Husband (Daily Beast)
Biden’s Most Important Misstep Was One of Substance (Slate)
Face It, the Way Biden and Trump Look Matters to Voters (Daily Beast)
Evangelical Christians’ Trumpian pact (The New Statesman)
What Has Happened Two Years After Dobbs?
This is Not a Victory for Abortion Rights
In her Daily Beast article recommending that Jill Biden advise her husband to withdraw, JF seemed a little on the fence. Maybe I’m reading into it my ambivalence. The debate was a shit show. I think it’s fair to say that Trump’s performance was every bit as bad as Biden’s performance but in a different way. And, Trump’s performance is not news. Everyone’s been afraid that Biden’s too old and frail. He seemed to confirm this. The best thing I’ve come across in all the hubbub after the debate is an article in The Atlantic published long before the debate, “How to Beat Trump in a Debate” by Mehdi Hasan.
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2023/02/donald-trump-debate-strategy-gish-gallop/673061/?gift=aFbN6PR_6hTlYUVlokJksBVyuxsjBMXPhrltrGBN3LY&utm_source=copy-link&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=share
Biden and his debate prep team blew it. Maybe that’s inexcusable. Biden looked feeble and incompetent. He no doubt felt flummoxed and furious. Aren’t we all when confronted with Trumps bullshit and bluster? I don’t think being and looking elderly is a disqualification. I don’t think being made sputtering mad by Trump is a disqualification. Is Biden incompetent? I think Jill Biden is the person best placed to answer that question. I think we know her answer.