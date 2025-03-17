Photo by Alexandra Fuller on Unsplash

Happy Monday and welcome Monday Reads! Here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere these past few weeks.

From around the web:

In Your Face: The Brutal Aesthetics of MAGA by Inae Oh in Mother Jones

The Battle for the Bros by Andrew Marantz in the New Yorker

Where the Conservative War on Abortion Pills Is Headed by Andrea González-Ramírez in the Cut

How American Bureaucrats Became Public Enemy No. 1 by Clay Risen in Slate

Two Transgender Girls, Six Federal Agencies. How Trump Is Trying to Pressure Maine Into Obedience. by Callie Ferguson, Erin Rhoda, Jennifer Smith Richards, and Jodi S. Cohen in ProPublica

The Global Populist Right Has a MAGA Problem by Helen Lewis in the Atlantic

From here and there:

Why We’re Missing the Girlboss After Burning Her at the Stake (The Daily Beast)

Jeff Bezos’ Hypocritical Concept of Freedom (Slate)

Democrats Can’t Afford to Roll Over and Play Dead (Slate)

The US Sides With the Taliban on Women's Rights

Speech is Not a Crime

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar