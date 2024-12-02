Monday Reads
A few great pieces to get your week started right.
Happy Monday! Here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere this week.
From around the web:
Dobbs Was Just the Beginning. Now Trans Rights Are Being Tested at the Supreme Court. by Dahlia Lithwick in Slate
Democrats Face an Existential Crisis on X by Nancy Scola in POLITICO
If My Dying Daughter Could Face Her Mortality, Why Couldn’t the Rest of Us? by Sarah Wildman in the New York Times
Pete Hegseth’s Secret History by Jane Mayer in the New Yorker
The women voters Democrats lost — and gained — offer clues for the next era of American elections by Jennifer Gerson and Mel Leonor Barclay
The Case for Being a 'Bad Woman' by Emily Depasse in Sexual Health Wealth (Substack)
Republicans don't care if women die from abortion bans — but they don't want you to know about it by Amanda Marcotte in Salon
From here and there:
The contradictions of Team Trump (The New Statesman)
What Should Kamala Harris Do Next? (The Daily Beast)
Another Woman Is Dead From an Abortion Ban
