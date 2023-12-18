Happy Monday! Some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere this week.

Behind the Scenes at the Dismantling of Roe v. Wade by Jodi Kantor and Adam Liptak in the New York Times

‘Too terrified to leave the house’: Internet trolls in Libya target women by Hendia Alsheply in Al Jazeera

When the New York Times Lost its Way by James Bennett in the Economist

The Peace Activists Divided by Oct. 7 by Susan Dominus in the New York Times Magazine

‘I Was Going to Lose My Life’: LGBTQ Saudis Reveal the Truth About the Regime by Patrick Strudwick in iNews

How Unconscious Bias in Health Care Puts Pregnant Black Women at Higher Risk by Roni Caryn Rabin in the New York Times

Vanessa Hope on two short documentaries that you should watch, on themes that include peace, security, and feminism

The Overlooking Crisis in Congo: ‘We Live in War.’ Six million have died, and more than six million are displaced after decades of fighting and the ensuing humanitarian crisis in the eastern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo, drawing in neighbors, mercenaries and militias. An upcoming election is inflaming tempers. by Declan Walsh in the New York Times.

The Truth Matters: Denying sexual violence on Oct. 7 only perpetuates a cycle of brutality.

Welcome the Pro-Life Dystopia: The Texas Supreme Court, including one judge who was arrested for protesting abortion clinics, just denied a potentially life-saving abortion for a woman whose fetus had a fatal diagnosis.

This Holiday Season, Gift Experiences: Experiences make us happier than things. Give the gift of pleasure, knowledge, adventure, or just a great time.

Denying the Gender-Based Violence of Oct. 7 Helps No One (New York Times)

Dismantling the House of Liberal Academia: There’s a reason disputes like what happened to the college presidents are becoming more and more common (Slate)

Harvard is Right to Back its President (CNN)

