Women and Minorities Bear the Brunt of Medical Misdiagnosis by Liz Szabo in Kaiser Health News
My prepared remarks for Senate Dems by Jessica Valenti on Substack
The wealth transfer from baby boomers mostly benefits women by Brittany Shammas in the Washington Post
Why do Black female artists still have to fight for respect in Hollywood? by Tayo Bero in the Guardian
A Federal Judge Has Gone to Great Lengths to Make Clear Trump Really Did Rape E. Jean Carroll by Katie Herchenroeder in Mother Jones
How the Anti-Abortion Movement Weaponizes Language by Kate Connors in Ms. Magazine
Without a healthy democracy, none of the other issues matter by Errin Haines in the 19th
Critics of D.E.I. Forget That It Works by Caroline Elkins, Frances Frei, and Anne Morriss in the New York Times
The Abortion Provider Who Became the Most Hated Woman in New York by Moira Donegan
In the new Afghanistan, it’s sell your daughter or starve by Stephanie Sinclair in the Washington Post
Of Course It Was Trump: Trump’s inevitable win in Iowa
Child Labor is Bad, Actually: The “pro life” right’s war on children
Nudity isn’t the same as objectification (CNN)
Monday Reads
Women, read anything by Mariam Barghouti, Noura Erakat, Bisan Owda, Ahed Tamimi if you want to know what truly fierce feminism is. That is intersectional, courageous, and pinpoints how empire feeds you pseudo-liberal nonsense while not challenging the principles that make both the commodification of wellness for western women and the silence on Arab women possible. That sedate you with writing that makes you feel progressive and liberated all while women that you profess to care about are living through hell, dying and watching their babies starve. I will not be resubscribing.
State of the world’s women: Not one damn thing about women giving birth on rubble heaps in Gaza. About sexual violence in Israeli prisons. About the thousands of dead mothers and the girls using tent scraps for their periods. How much are you paid, Jill, to write happy posts as if there is no genocide happening? A genocide that is disproportionately killing the women that you aren’t writing about? And also no recognition that the sensational story in the NYT about sexual violence has, buried in it, the admission that there is NO EVIDENCE or that Israel will not allow international investigators in? Feminism indeed. As long as it doesn’t address the utterly depraved indifference to Palestinians. SHAME ON YOU