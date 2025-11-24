Monday Reads
A few great pieces to get your week started right.
Photo by Dan Wayman on Unsplash
Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads! Here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere these past few weeks.
From around the web:
47 and Pregnant by Heather Grossmann in Slate
President Piggy by Sophie Gilbert in the Atlantic
I who have never stuck a needle in my face by Erin Nystrom in human, being (Substack)
Accused, shunned and exiled: the women banished to Ghana’s ‘witch camps’ by Claire Thomas in Al Jazeera
Young Girls Were Sexually Abused by a Church Member. They Were Told to Forgive and Forget. by Jessica Lussenhop
A Battle with My Blood by Tatiana Schlossberg in the New Yorker
From here and there:
Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Proof That the MAGA Cult Is Cracking (Slate)
The Liberal Education Reckoning
Actually It’s Good That Fewer High Schoolers Want to Get Married
Happy reading!
xx Jill + Tamar
