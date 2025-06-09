Photo by Alisa Anton on Unsplash

Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads! Here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere these past few weeks.

From around the web:

How Dobbs Unleashed a Breathtaking Disregard for Human Rights by Michele Goodwin in the Nation

What the ‘Men Are Falling Behind’ Panic Is Really About by Katie Jgln in The Noösphere (Substack)

Dismissed by DEI: Trump’s Purge Made Black Women With Stable Federal Jobs an “Easy Target” by J. David McSwane in ProPublica

Did the George Floyd Protests Do Anything? by Mary Harris in Slate

The 4chan-Coded Ideology Behind Elon Musk’s War on Normies by Julia Métraux in Mother Jones

A Day With One Abortion Pill Prescriber by Pam Belluck in the New York Times

From here and there:

The Fool’s Gold in Trump’s White House Is Already Looking Tarnished (The Daily Beast)

Trump’s crypto empire is a brazen hustle (The New Statesman)

Lessons in Disaster

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar