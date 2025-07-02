Jill Filipovic

Jill Filipovic

Avraham Bronstein
It also bears noting that the charge of capital murder for causing a miscarriage is *explicitly* unbiblical:

Exodus 21:22-23

"And should men brawl and collide with a pregnant woman and her fetus come out but there be no other mishap, he shall surely be punished according to what the woman's husband imposes upon him, he shall pay by the reckoning. And if there is a mishap, you shall pay a life for a life."

In other words, causing a miscarriage is similar to causing an injury - there is a monetary penalty. But causing the death of a woman is on an entirely different plane. This has been abundantly clear to 2,000 years of rabbinic jurisprudence, which generally treats abortion as forbidden unless there is a reason to permit it on a case-by-case basis.

Jo-Ann Finkelstein, PhD
ALL OF THIS. The red I'm seeing right now is blotting out any coherent thought.

