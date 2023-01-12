Last week, I wrote about a bit of good news: A new FDA rule allowing drug stores to dispense mifepristone, part of the standard two-pill combination used to induce abortions in the US.

But I wasn’t exactly cheering, because it was apparent that (a) this wouldn’t actually expand access in conservative states; (b) pharmacies had an easy bureaucratic excuse for opting out; and (c) the anti-abortion movement would no doubt take aim that this relatively tiny and wholly scientifically supported change.

And what do you know: The anti-abortion movement has taken direct aim at this relatively tiny and wholly scientifically supported change.