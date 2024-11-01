Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

ProPublica reported on the preventable deaths of Josseli Barnica, a mom of one experiencing a miscarriage, and Nevaeh Crain, a teenager with pregnancy complications, both died after being denied abortion care by Texas hospitals.

A record number of women were elected to Japan’s house of representatives, but will still only make up 16% of seats.

The Taliban banned Afghan women from praying or reciting the Quran aloud in public or in front of other women.

Donald Trump described himself as a protector of women at a rally, saying he would protect them “whether the women like it or not.”

More than 400 victims have come forward alleging sexual abuse by the late head of Harrods department store, Mohamed Al Fayed.

Abortion clinic buffer zones were instituted in England and Wales this week to protect patients and staff from harassment.

